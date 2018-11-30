The Return of the Air Jordan Concord 11!

Next Saturday, December 8th the highly regarded Air Jordan Concord 11s worn by retired basketball player Michael Jordan will re-release for the first time in seven years. According to Kicks on Fire the last time we saw the Concord 11s were December 23rd, 2011. For those who do not know what the Concord 11s are, they have a white mesh in the center of the shoe with the signature patent leather going around the sides of the shoe, as well as a blue translucent icey bottom and a black jumpman placed white leather on the left and right corners of the shoe and a greek numeral on the heel tab that says 23.

In contrast, The 2018 concord 11s will be slightly different if you’re familiar with the 2016 release of the space jam 11s it will feature a higher cut of patent leather and a 45 on the heel tab instead of the greek 23. Jordan’s first debut in the Concords were in the 1995-1996 NBA playoffs against the Orlando Magic in the eastern conference finals. When the Concords first released in 1995 they were sold for $124.99 according to sneakerfiles.

As the years have gone by there have been reiterations of the Concord 11s. The first Concord retro released in the year 2000 following that they released in 2011 as well, and now they will have released for the fourth time in 2018. Everyone that calls themselves a “sneakerhead” would love to get their hands on a pair of concords next week. According to Sole collector, 1 million pairs of concords will be manufactured and released. This will hopefully make it easier for all those who wish to get their hands on a pair without the hassle. In 2011 when the Concords last released it was pure chaos in malls and other various sneaker stores that were selling the concords.

A report by CBS news showed video of crowds of people breaking the door off the hinges trying to squeeze into the mall to get their shoes, also people began to get trampled and fights broke out all at once. The chaos spanned from a camping session gone wrong once the stores opened up things went downhill. To avoid that kind of chaos this time around I will list a few ways you can get your hands on the concords without having to fear your safety and having to pay ridiculously high resale prices.

First, I suggest the footlocker app where it allows you to choose your shoe size and three different footlocker stores closest to you and a timer will countdown until the day before the shoe comes out and it will reserve your shoe for you at one of the stores you selected if your size is still available. In addition, entering a shoe stores raffle with your name and size is a safer way to try and get the concords. Lastly, by going to any website such as Nike, Finishline, Footlocker, Footaction, or Champs.

Although, due to many people trying to enter the websites at the same time the websites tend to crash so make sure you have back up plans. Be sure to check out all these options throughout this upcoming week because if you wait until the last minute it will be too late and you will be stuck paying resale prices. Remember, Saturday, December 8th the concords will once again release for $220 men sizes 8-14 and kids sizes 3-7 so be there or be square and good luck.