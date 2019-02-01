20 Questions: 2/1/2019
February 1, 2019
- When are y’all gonna stop sexually assaulting people?
- When is the N.C. A&T administration going to step in?
- Why is the Starbucks barista girl licking her fingers?
- Which is better: Fried Chicken Friday or Fried Fish Friday?
- Y’all still paying to play foosball and pool?
- 1891 Bistro, why y’all charging us for bland food?
- Why are the cheerleaders using the Dome to practice?
- Why doesn’t Einstein’s Bagels’ workers know their own menu?
- Can we get some REAL boneless chicken wings at Aggie Wings?
- Why y’all wearing UGGS in the rain?
- How much Flex y’all got left?
- What’s up with all the lines at every restaurant?
- Are y’all gonna file your taxes before the government shuts down again?
- Where’s Title IX right now?
- What’s the next hairstyle after passion twists?
- Have y’all stopped going to the gym? Did y’all even start going?
- Why did y’all let Blueface get famous?
- Have y’all tried the new EcoStyler with cannabis in it?
- Do y’all even read our articles?
- Are y’all gonna start praying with girls instead of preying on girls?
