ΛΠΧ joins the Yard

Lambda Pi Chi, amongst other Latinx organizations, has been introduced to N.C. A&T as the first National Association of Latino Fraternal Organizations (NALFO) sorority on campus.

The organization established the chapter to answer the need for women who were seeking an organization related to their experiences as Latina women. It was created to offer a lifetime network of women dedicated to each other and their communities that would transcend the collegiate years.

“We just wanted to be as proactive as possible, because we do have a large Hispanic student population to consider,” said Gerald Spates, director of the multicultural student center.

The Latina-based, but not Latina-exclusive greek letter intercollegiate sorority was founded on April 16, 1988, at Cornell University by five women including Patricia Rivera, Maria Caban, Eva Marie Sosa, Migdalia Franklin, and Irma Almirall-Padamsee.

Lambda Pi Chi has had over 39 chapters currently with 27 of those being undergraduate chapters and 12 being graduate chapters.

They were founded upon three principles: La Cultura Latina (the Latino Culture), La Comunidad (the Community) and La Hermandad (the Sisterhood). The founders of Lambda Pi Chi Sorority, Inc. envisioned an organization that would embrace Latina community leaders who wanted to make a positive impact at Cornell and the Latinx community at large despite institutional struggles.

La Comunidad

Lambda Pi Chi takes pride in their dedication to the community around them; fully committing themselves to the participation and creation of public service programming that promotes their community and help to educate but also to utilize the vast resources at their disposal to create positive change for their community.

One of the many initiatives they have started is Project L.E.A.A.P. (Latinas Educating on AIDS Awareness and Prevention). Since 2000, chapters and individual members have participated in Project L.E.A.A.P. by coordinating informational booths, panel discussions, workshops, and many other events to help disseminate HIV/AIDS information in their local communities and college campuses.

La Cultura Latina

Pi Chi seeks to educate themselves and others about the history, experiences and contributions of the U.S. Latina in society, while simultaneously embracing the experiences of all women. The organization hopes to bridge the gap between Latinx experiences as well as promote intra-cultural understanding by recognizing the diversity of the U.S. Latinx identity and utilizing the sorority as a vehicle for unity.

La Hermandad

Bound by sacred traditions, those traditions serve as the foundation for a lifetime support system that extends across a spectrum of experiences. This means they support each other personally, academically and professionally. Seeking to nurture personal growth and development in their members. Their motto, “La Hermandad Nunca Termina,” is representative of their lifetime commitment to each other and the special relationship they share.

On March 25, 2017, Lambda Pi Chi Sorority, Inc., established their first chapter at an HBCU of North Carolina Central University. The Organization is the first Latina-based, and not exclusive, sorority on the campus and the second NALFO sorority to establish a chapter at an HBCU.

Lambda Pi Chi does not have a brother fraternity. The Pi Chis pride themselves on being an organization created for women to focus on their needs.

“We believe that to have a brother fraternity would, in part, deter from this goal. We do, however, recognize the importance of working with all organizations in order to accomplish our goals and have developed relationships with many Greek-lettered organizations, both fraternities, and sororities,” according to their website.

With the growing diversity on campus and rising Hispanic/Latinx population at N.C. A&T, students expressed an interest. In order to proactively react to students’ needs, Greek Life responded by reaching out to two NALFO organizations with an interest in establishing chapters on campus.

The Office of Student Activities (OSA) could not be reached for comment about the establishment of Lambda Pi Chi.

OSA hosted a Latinx Sorority open house where Lambda Phi Chi had their interest meeting on Jan. 31, 2019.

“It’s bringing comfortability for everyone on campus and bringing unity on one HBCU campus. I think it’s great that as minorities we’re reaching out to another to bridge a gap,” said Pablo Alexander, a sophomore fashion merchandising student.