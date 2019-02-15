The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

20 Questions: Week of 2/15

Staff
February 15, 2019
Filed under theSCENE

    • Where was the Chancellor during the forum?
    • Where were these relationships last week?
    • Are y’all still being exploited for valentines day?
    • Fellas, did you walk in on rose petals yesterday?
    • Do y’all still say v-day is everyday?
    • Do y’all only defend survivors on social media?
    • Why are y’all so loud on twitter but not in real life?
    • Are y’all gonna start supporting black women after Kayla White?
    • Are they gonna fix the fire alarm in the student center ?
    • Have you started buying your fashion nova outfits for spring break?
    • Did y’all really read the chancellor’s letter?
    • Is the border wall really national emergency
    • Is Steve Harvey the next ruckus?
    • Did Cardi b deserve that Grammy?
    • Is Black History Month going down the drain?
    • Are y’all going to Charlotte to get chosen?
    • Do y’all still play IPhone games?
    • Do y’all have your spring break body yet?
  • Any questions concern please email [email protected]
