20 Questions: Week of 2/15
February 15, 2019
Filed under theSCENE
- Where was the Chancellor during the forum?
- Where were these relationships last week?
- Are y’all still being exploited for valentines day?
- Fellas, did you walk in on rose petals yesterday?
- Do y’all still say v-day is everyday?
- Do y’all only defend survivors on social media?
- Why are y’all so loud on twitter but not in real life?
- Are y’all gonna start supporting black women after Kayla White?
- Are they gonna fix the fire alarm in the student center ?
- Have you started buying your fashion nova outfits for spring break?
- Did y’all really read the chancellor’s letter?
- Is the border wall really national emergency
- Is Steve Harvey the next ruckus?
- Did Cardi b deserve that Grammy?
- Is Black History Month going down the drain?
- Are y’all going to Charlotte to get chosen?
- Do y’all still play IPhone games?
- Do y’all have your spring break body yet?
- Any questions concern please email [email protected]
