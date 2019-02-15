20 Questions: Week of 2/15

Where was the Chancellor during the forum?

Where were these relationships last week?

Are y’all still being exploited for valentines day?

Fellas, did you walk in on rose petals yesterday?

Do y’all still say v-day is everyday?

Do y’all only defend survivors on social media?

Why are y’all so loud on twitter but not in real life?

Are y’all gonna start supporting black women after Kayla White?

Are they gonna fix the fire alarm in the student center ?

Have you started buying your fashion nova outfits for spring break?

Did y’all really read the chancellor’s letter?

Is the border wall really national emergency

Is Steve Harvey the next ruckus?

Did Cardi b deserve that Grammy?

Is Black History Month going down the drain?

Are y’all going to Charlotte to get chosen?

Do y’all still play IPhone games?