SUAB and Joint Greek Council plan Aggie Pregame

NC A&T’s Student University Activities Board (SUAB) and Joint Greek Council will be collaborating on an Aggie Pregame for students on September 26.

The student pregame will have food, games and giveaway opportunities for students to immerse in before attending the Thursday night home football game, where the Aggies will take on Delaware State.

The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m., and the football game will start at 7:30 p.m.

An AggieOne card and game ticket are required to attend the event.

To get the game ticket, go to www.ncataggies.com/