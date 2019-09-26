Joint Greek Council presents “Meet the Greeks”
September 26, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The N.C. A&T Joint Greek Council will be holding its annual “Meet the Greeks” this week on Sept. 27, 2019.
This event is for students who would like to learn more about Greek life on campus.
“Meet the Greeks” will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the Student Center on John Mitchell Drive.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.