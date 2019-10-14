HBO’s new streaming service to reboot ‘The Boondocks’ in Fall 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Adult Swim’s ‘The Boondocks’ has been picked up for two new seasons. However, the new episodes will air exclusively on HBO’s new platform HBO Max along with the past four seasons.

Earlier this year, the series’s creator Aaron McGruder poked fun at the current political situation this country faces with Donald Trump as president.

This was more than enough for many people to question how would this show tackle the issues Americans, specifically African-Americans, have faced since the show’s last season back in 2014.

After leaving before the conception of season four, McGruder returned to helm the direction of seasons five and six.

Both of the seasons combined will equal a total of 21episodes. There will be a 30 minute run time, and the premiere episode will be 50 minutes long.

“I’m on the cartoon, what is it, ‘The Boondocks’? I didn’t change my voice for The Boondocks, I did that. And they’re coming back. The Boondocks is coming back,” John Witherspoon teasingly said about the return of Grandad in the new Boondocks’ seasons.

The new seasons of ‘The Boondocks’ sound like the characters are in a little trouble.

“The new Boondocks follows the adventures of self-proclaimed “Civil Rights Legend” Robert “Granddad” Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive,” according to the Warner Media Pressroom release.

Uncle Ruckus is confirmed to be the main antagonist for these next two seasons. This is a different angle than the previous episodes. Ruckus was a character who was never outright a villain, but also not a friend to the Freeman family.

It is also unknown if Gary Anthony Williams will return to Voice Uncle Ruckus again.

It is also unconfirmed if the voices of Jazmine Dubois, Tom Dubois and Eddie Wuncler (voiced by Gabbie Soliel, Cedric Yarbough and Charlie Murphy respectfully) will return.

The Boondocks is set to come in Fall 2020.