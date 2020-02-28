Campus safety

The safety on the campus of N.C. A&T State University has been in question for the past couple of years. With many shootings and robberies happening on campus, the topic concerns some of the students.

It seems like throughout the semester, there are frequent Aggie Alerts sending emergency messages.

During GHOE, there were several shootings that were alarming. People that walk alone at night are easy targets for armed robberies. Students are questioning whether the campus security is doing anything to improve this reoccurring issue.

“I think that for the campus as a whole, this campus is completely safe,” said Mike Sutton, a campus security guard for the east side of campus.

He wanted people to know that the security works hard to make sure that all students are safe and protected from danger. There was however, one thing that concerned him.

“There should be more security guards hired to be on campus, so that there are more police officers patrolling the blind spots of campus,” said Sutton. “These shootings and robberies could be prevented if more security was around.”

While Sutton does not think that this is an extremely concerning issue, he does believe it could use improvement.

Shania Anthony, a freshman journalism student thinks that this is a serious issue because of the danger of these situations.

“Whoever is in charge of the security needs to hire more people,” said Anthony. “If there were more police officers maybe people would not be getting robbed or shot at.”

Anthony stated that she feels unsafe when walking back to her dorm alone at night.

“There are times when I’m walking back to my dorm and don’t see any police officers or security when I should,” said Anthony.

Ellis Perry, a junior sports science student also thinks that the campus is not safe.

“We do not have enough security or street lights to light up the campus at night. When I’m walking back to my dorm at night, I can’t see anything,” said Perry. “This gives bad people the perfect opportunity to rob me or try and do something bad to somebody.”

Perry has two night classes so security is something that is important to him.

“The people in charge need to hire more police officers. If they hire more people then this campus would be a thousand times more safe,” said Anthony.

The police department on campus is trying to improve the campus safety according to security guard, Sutton. However, he said it will take some time for these issues to be fixed.

The safety at NCAT should be handled more seriously because more shootings and robberies are occurring.

During GHOE there are hundreds of people that gather on the campus of N.C. A&T to have fun. This is a perfect opportunity for things to go wrong if there isn’t enough security.

There should be more security at the places close to campus. There was a shooting this month at the M&M store which many students frequent. Given this fact, there should be more police officers, patrolling that area and more officers to watch the streets that the students walk to get home. Dark areas need to have brighter lights for safety.

The issue as a whole needs to be solved, but it is slowly but surely being improved.