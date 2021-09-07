N.C. A & T Band finishes top three in National Battle of the Bands

Last week N.C. A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine competed in the National Battle of the bands. The event was held in Houston, Texas at Natural Resources Group Stadium.

Seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) schools battled it out for Band Supremacy.

Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Langston University, Norfolk State, Southern University, Talladega College, and Tennessee State were among some of the other HBCU schools that performed field shows.

Derek Webber, the CEO of the event also spoke with WFMYNew2 about the scholarship money that was awarded to participating schools.

“Over $500,000 was awarded to each school that competed in this event,” Webber said. “Each participating band gets an all-expense-paid trip to Houston as well as $23,000 apiece in scholarship funding.”

The energy at the stadium was at an all-time high since this was the first National Battle of the Bands since COVID 19. There were still strict safety regulations that had to be followed because of COVID-19. Masks were required to be worn at all times and the majority of the seating was socially distanced.

For the Aggies, The Golden Delights performed making it quite the show. The Golden Delights consist of fifteen girls that perform stand dances with the marching band.

Cameren Calhou, the trumpet section leader of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, told WFMYNew2 that this was an opportunity of a lifetime.

“We didn’t get a real season last year of Covid,” Calhoun said. “I think that everyone is just glad and ready to be back, and we’re just really excited for this show. I think that we’re really working hard because we know what it’s like to have a normal season so going into Houston, we’re going to give it our all.”

Calhou’s gratitude for the opportunity is something that a lot of the other marching band members felt. The band still practices consistently despite limited band competitions since COVID-19.

After the competition, HBCU sports created a poll for viewers to decide who officially won the competition based on opinion. The voting ended on Sept. 2 and Norfolk State is in the lead with over 16,000 votes while Jackson State is in second with over 10,000. N.C A & T finished in third place with 4,000 votes.