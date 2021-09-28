Four museums to visit in downtown Greensboro

Greensboro, known as the “Piedmont” of North Carolina, has a variety of historic attractions, and educational institutions that you can visit.

The downtown area of Greensboro offers plenty of museums to visit. It does not matter if you want to learn more about African History or the planets that orbit the earth. Here is a list of awesome museums to visit with your friends and family!

International Civil Rights Center & Museum

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum is the infamous location of where four students from N.C. A & T sat down at F.W. Woolworth’s “whites only” lunch counter and challenged the laws of segregation. Their courageous actions inspired the quest for all Americans to stand up for freedom, justice and equality.

At the museum, you can visit the exact spot where this event took place. There are also educational exhibits, artifacts, photography, video reenactments and interactive galleries.

The museum offers the Joint Center of Human Rights, auditoriums, and classrooms. The tickets for adults are $15 and $10 for students. The main three categories to tour the museum are a seated tour/walkthrough, online tour, and virtual interactive tour that you can purchase on the website. The Civil Rights Center is open Monday – Saturday from 10 am-6 pm. if interested in the Civil Rights Movement then this is the place for you to visit!

Weatherspoon Art Museum

The Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro collects contemporary and modern art to present to the community. With over 100 art collections to observe, art lovers who visit the area will appreciate the huge collection of American art which the Weatherspoon Museum of Art has to share with the Greensboro community!

Two very impressive exhibits, one on Geometric Abstraction and the other on the Human Form, are on display until the end of fall and are well worth a look. The sculpture garden is a great addition to the museum and boasts the work of many nationally and internationally known artists. It offers a variety of art exhibits from ancient Japanese to Egyptian goddesses.

Parking and tickets are free with a limited amount of lockers to store your things. If art is something that interests you, check it out! The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am-5 pm and stays open to 8 pm on Thursdays.

Greensboro Historical Museum

The Greensboro Historical Museum (GHM) celebrates the local culture of Greensboro and the city’s place in American history. Each collection documents the different nationalities and the people who impacted the county’s history including Native Americans, Quakers, African Americans, Germans and the Scottish.

GHM has something for everyone including students, teachers and researchers to study events in colonial Guilford County, the Civil War, the roots of the Civil Rights Movement, and the rise of textile manufacturing in the South.

Adjacent to the museum is the Mary Lynn Richardson Park where people can visit the 18th and 19th-century households of the Christian Isley House, Hockett Blacksmith, and the First Presbyterian Baptist Church Cemetery. Admission to the Greensboro Historical Museum is free and is open to the public.

Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center is located in downtown Greensboro. It offers a variety of activities for visitors including obstacle courses, educational shows, and aquarium shows. Inside the museum, you will be given a tour that will inform the entire group about the scientific facts of animals while enjoying an audio show of each exhibit.

Not only does the Greensboro Science Center have a museum, but also an aquarium and zoo. It houses over 30 different types of animals. There is even a chance to interact with penguins but costs you $225. General ticket admission is $19.50 that includes the zoo, aquarium, and museum. If you’ve been wanting to explore something new in Greensboro, check out one of these cool museums!