People Admin launch ‘Mondays for Marcus’

Monday’s for Marcus is an event created to seek justice for Greensboro local Marcus Smith.

Smith was arrested for running through traffic on Sept. 8 2018.

The Greensboro Justice Coalition is responsible for advocating for lives lost due to police brutality.

Greensboro native, Tim Lindamen, said that “hogtying” is illegal in North Carolina. Many police officers still use this method of restraint. Some police officers use it more frequently than others.

“It’s amazing, the times that it has been used and some police officers use it more frequently than others and are more brutal,” Lindamen said. Of course, a large majority of people who are being hogtied are people of color.”

In 1995, The Department of Justice warned officers about this act of restraint. NBC and the Marshall project did an investigation on hogtying. In the United State, 30 of the largest cities were surveyed on their “hogtying” policy. Of the 30, 22 have explicit laws prohibiting “hogtying”. While other states like North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Indiana can restrain someone in a “hog tie” with certain provisions , according to the Marshall Project.

Verdant Julius, Student Government Association (SGA) president, wants to bring more students to come out and be active in the community. His solution is to invite other student leadership organizations to participate in Monday’s for Marcus.

“We have about 100 organizations on campus filled with so many passionate students looking for opportunities to connect with our community,” Julius said. “I think that will help with the awareness and the outreach efforts on campus.”

Christine Hoepfner informed me of other organizations in Greensboro that advocate for justice in Marcus Smith’s death.

“Greensboro Justice Coalition, Beloved community center, The pope at forum and NAACP here in Greensboro, have been contacting the U.S. Department of Justice to start an investigation of Greensboro police,” Hoepfner said.

Arianna Hopkins, SGA attorney general, explains why she came out on Monday’s for Marcus. She wants this to be her initiative to help students be in touch with their communities.

“I came here to stand in solidarity with the Greensboro community, specifically the Black community to fight for Marcus Smith,” Hopkins said.” I think it is extremely important to fight for the Greensboro community because as A&T students, We have a responsibility to uphold and protect the community that we came to live in.”

Every Monday, until the police are prosecuted, the Greensboro Justice Coalition will be protesting. You can find more information of there social media page @gsojusticecoalition