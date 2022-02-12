Honoring The Divine Nine: The Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

This Black History Month, The A&T Register will be recognizing the Divine 9 Greek organizations on our campus. These organizations are a staple in the Black community and will continue to be appreciated at HBCUs all over.

On March 27, 2022, the Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will celebrate its 95th Charter Day.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was founded on Nov. 17, 1911, on the campus of Howard University. This was the first Greek-letter organization for African-American men founded at a historically black college.

Omega Psi Phi was founded by three undergraduate students: Edgar Love, Oscar Cooper and Frank Coleman. They were accompanied by their faculty advisor, Ernest Just. These gentlemen chose Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift as the cardinal principles to guide them and their organization for generations to come.

Brenton Boyce, a 2003 graduate of North Carolina A&T, is an attorney, professor and currently serves as an advisor to the chapter. He is also a Spring 2003 initiate into the Mu Psi Chapter.

Boyce considers his membership a privilege and an honor. As a Spring 2003 initiate, he was part of the first line to return to campus after their eight-year suspension. As an attorney, he points to notable Civil Rights figures such as Jesse Jackson and Vernon Jordan as Omega men that were influential to him.

“I saw brothers in the chapter and in the fraternity in general that made me want to emulate [them],” Boyce said.

He attributes much of the social growth of Black people to Divine Nine organizations and other organizations that were similar.

“Some of the [work] had to be done behind the scenes,” Boyce said

In the early twentieth century, historically black colleges and universities worked to recruit scientists and professors. Dr. Warmoth T. Gibbs was invited by Chancellor Dudley, and the spark that would establish the Mu Psi Chapter was ignited.

Duane Smith, a recent graduate and Spring 2021 initiate into the Mu Psi Chapter considers himself a member of the “greatest fraternity in the world.” He explains that it is a membership to live up to and that it can lead individuals to do great things for their community.

“Being part of the Mu Psi Chapter meant a lot of reaching back,” Smith said. “It means giving back to not only kids but also reaching back to older members of the chapter to develop relationships with those that came before us.”

The Mu Psi Chapter was established by Asa T. Spaulding, Henry Spruill, Waldo Faulkner and Dr. Warmoth T. Gibbs.

The Mu Psi Chapter has initiated notable members of history. Ronald McNair, an astronaut and physicist, was initiated into the chapter in Spring 1969.

Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrence J is an actor and entertainment reporter. During his matriculation at A&T, he served as Student Government Association president and was initiated into Mu Psi in Spring 2004. Recently, Mu Psi added nineteen men to their chapter in Spring 2021.

John Faison, Jr., a senior architectural engineering student is a Spring 2021 initiate into the Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. He currently serves as Vice Basileus of the chapter. To him, being a member of this organization means service to both his community and his brothers.

“At the end of the day, we’re a group of like-minded individuals trying to reach a certain goal,” Faison said. “We’re there for each other.”

Faison grew up around Omega men after his father obtained membership when he was 10-months-old. Since then, he sees the effects of the fraternity in his everyday life.

“Becoming a member [of the] Mu Psi Chapter has pushed me to be better,” Faison said. “I had to get out of my comfort zone to [bring] success to the chapter. I feel like it has pushed me to be a better person.”

Over the summer, the Mu Psi Chapter brought students from the Omega Lamplighters in Mobile, AL to campus for a tour. The Omega Lamplighters is a youth leadership organization founded by members of Omega Psi Phi in 2008.

“Seeing them excited about it, made me excited about it. They renewed my E,” Faison said.

In 2017, Mu Psi won chapter of the year and in 2018, they won the District March Down and were able to hop at the Conclave.

Julian Monell, a senior industrial engineering student and Spring 2021 initiate into the Mu Psi Chapter, currently serves as the community service chair and keeper of the peace for the chapter.

Monell explains how members live by the cardinal principles in everyday life. As a member of the football team, he brings the principles of Perseverance and Uplift to his teammates during trying times.

Monell also addresses that the brotherhood of Omega Psi Phi transcends just his line or the current chapter, it extends to previous lines and older members. He has received an internship as a result of the relationships formed from being a member of Omega Psi Phi.

The motto, friendship is essential to the soul, is shown throughout the relationships built by the fraternity.

“It’s really bigger than us,” Monell said. “The standout moment for me was the Toy Drive sponsored by the chapter last semester. Hearing their stories and knowing how big of an impact [we made] was significant.”