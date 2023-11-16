The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register
Polls

Will you vote early this year?

  • Yes (97%, 37 Votes)
  • No (3%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 38

Loading ... Loading ...

    Black Celebrity Scorpios

    Maya Barber-Haggins, General Reporter
    November 16, 2023

    Zodiac signs can be a big deal in today’s society; they can exhibit a lot of meaning. This month is all about Scorpios and water signs. They are very intuitive people who have deep feelings and emotions. Scorpio birthdays are between Oct. 23 – Nov. 21.

    Frank Ocean- (OCT. 28)

    He is at the beginning of October, just making the cut to be considered a Scorpio. Frank Ocean is a singer, songwriter and rapper born in Long Beach, CA. He became famous with his original mix tape “Nostalgia, Ultra” in 2011. He has now collaborated with many other notable people like Jay Z, Kayne West, Andre 3000, and more.

     

     

    ABC/Flickr

    Tracee Ellis Ross- (OCT. 29)

    Tracee Ross is known for her role on the hit TV show “Girlfriends” as Joan. She has also played on other notable movies and shows like Black-ish, Mixed-ish, Daddy’s Little Girls and more. She is the daughter of famous singer Diana Ross and recently was a guest speaker at N.C. A&T. 

     

     

     

    David Shankbone

    Whoopi Goldberg- (NOV. 13)

    Whoopi has been in the entertainment industry for a long time as she is currently a co-host for the talk show “The View” where she shares her boisterous opinions on specific topics. She is 67 years old and is from Chelsea, New York. Goldberg has also won an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) for her notable roles; in “The Color Purple” and “Ghost,” she is one of 18 winners.

     

     

    Getty Images

    Lisa Bonet- (NOV-16)

    Lisa Bonet was born in San Francisco, CA. As a kid and into adulthood, she played on the sitcom “The Cosby Show ”starring Bill Cosby. Bonet was then cast into a spin-off show called “A Different World,” where they continued her story while she was in college. She was married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987-1993, having one daughter, Zoe Kravitz, who grew up and followed in her mother’s footsteps. 

     

     

    Amandla Stenberg (OCT.23)

    Her birthday is the first day of Scorpio season. Being only 25 years old, Amandla has been in over 20 movies. In a short period, she has won an NAACP award for the movie “The Hate U Give,” a BET YoungStars Award and a Teen Choice Award for the movie “The Hunger Games”. 

     

     

     

    Ken Matsui/UPI

     

    Nia Long (OCT. 30)

    Nia Long has played in many classic movies like Friday, Big Momma’s House, Boyz N The Hood, The Best Man and more. She is the definition of “black don’t crack” because she has not aged a bit, being 53 years old. She has two boys named Massai and Kez.

     

     

    Eva Marcille (OCT. 30)

    She won the Third Cycle of  “America’s Next Top Model,” bringing her to fame. She is a 39-year-old Los Angeles, CA native. Eva was most recently on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She recently got a divorce in 2023 from Michael Sterling and has three children. 

     

     

    AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/FILMMAGIC

     

    Miguel (OCT. 23)

    Singer and songwriter Miguel has been around since he was 13. He is known for his songs like “Do you…”, “Sure thing,” and “Adorn.” Miguel can also play guitar and has written songs for Mary J. Blige. He has four albums and has won a Grammy for best R&B song. 

     

    PAUL ARCHULETA/GETTY

     

    Nelly (NOV.2)

    Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., also known as Nelly, is a rapper known for his hit songs like “Hot in Here” and for collaborating with artists like Kelly Rolland and current girlfriend Ashanti. He has also been spotted in movies like The Longest Yard. Nelly is 39 years old with one son named after him and a daughter. 
    Leave a Comment
    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    Acme Comics Brings Your Favorite Superheroes to Downtown Greensboro
    Acme Comics Brings Your Favorite Superheroes to Downtown Greensboro
    Instagram: @ncatsigmas
    Honoring The Divine Nine: The Zeta Alpha Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. & The Eta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
    Summer Walker drops her new single “Ex For A Reason”
    Summer Walker drops her new single “Ex For A Reason”
    Bluford Library increase in resources and activities with $8 million cost avoidance
    Bluford Library increase in resources and activities with $8 million cost avoidance
    Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Company
    Disney gives a new way to stream
    Tips to successfully conclude your semester
    Tips to successfully conclude your semester

    The A&T Register

    The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University
    © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

    Comments (0)

    All The A&T Register Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *