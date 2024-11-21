AI in Health Care: Potentials and Pitfalls for Guilford County

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural language processing are transforming health care, but questions remain about how these technologies impact disparities in Guilford County’s health care system.

Guilford County’s upcoming Community Health Assessment, compiled over four years, highlights systemic challenges like access to health care, nutritious food, and transportation. These findings intersect with emerging AI technologies that promise efficiency but require equitable design to ensure diverse communities are served effectively.

“I think it’s an amazing, innovative thing that can bring huge benefits,” said Alexis Powell, a public health practitioner at the Guilford County Public Health Department and an N.C. A&T professor. “But we have to be prepared to mitigate the risk of bias in these systems and ensure they address the needs of all patients, especially those in vulnerable communities. We need to protect our patients, their information, and the trust they place in us.”

AI and natural language processing are increasingly being used in health care to help doctors diagnose diseases more accurately and assist administrators in managing patient records more efficiently.

These technologies aim to improve both the quality of care and the efficiency of health care systems. However, if these systems are not implemented thoughtfully, they can further widen the gap of existing health inequities.

The Community Health Assessment for Guilford County highlights how different groups in the Guilford County area face unique health challenges. Black residents are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, strokes and diabetes, while white residents often experience higher rates of chronic respiratory diseases and liver conditions, the 2023 assessment shows. Men are at higher risk of death from accidents, violence and cancer, while women face greater risks of Alzheimer’s, strokes and lung diseases.

But these challenges aren’t just tied to race or gender. People with less education or difficulty understanding health information often struggle to make good decisions about their care. Elderly adults and people with low incomes often face even bigger barriers, like difficulty affording medical treatments or traveling to appointments, according to the Guilford County Health Department.

Limited access to reliable public transportation or fresh, healthy foods makes it even harder for some families to stay healthy. These challenges show why it’s so important for health care to focus on more than just medical conditions but also the social and environmental factors that impact overall population health.

“Not getting readily available access to healthy food options is an extreme disservice to young Black students, who are forced to live off of their surroundings. Combine that with a lack of reliable public transportation, just sets us up for a life full of health complications,” said Barron Stevens, a sophomore political science student at N.C. A&T.

These technologies can combat these challenges. AI can help doctors spot health risks earlier, leading to better health outcomes for all, including those who are underserved. Natural Language Processing can make medical records easier to manage and helps doctors and patients communicate more clearly about treatment options. Telemedicine can make healthcare more accessible, especially for people facing challenges like limited transportation or mobility issues.

With the release of the Community Health Assessment coming out this month, it will provide an opportunity to align AI advancements with the needs of Guilford County residents, providing insights into how health care systems can address disparities and incorporate technology to meet the needs of diverse populations.