Blocked game-tying field goal results in A&T’s first loss

Tennessee State University’s graduate linebacker, Lathun Snipes broke through A&T’s offensive line to reject not only graduate student Andrew Brown’s field goal, but any chance of an A&T victory as well.

As a result, the largest HBCU lost their season opener 24-21 and Coach Shawn Gibbs accepted the blame for the loss.

“We lost the game. That’s my fault. That’s coaching because our kids are going to put up a fight without question,” said Gibbs.

After an early lead thanks to graduate running back Wesley Graves’ 40 yard touchdown rush, the Aggies began to struggle due to self-inflicted mistakes.

Coach Gibbs elected to start sophomore quarterback, Champ Long. However following two fumbles, Gibbs gave freshman Braxton Thomas an opportunity.

“We feel confident in both of our quarterbacks … but if one guy is having a rough day, we are not going to hesitate to put the other guy in,” said Gibbs.

Thomas played a solid game throwing for one touchdown and rushing for another. The Florida native threw for 169 yards completing 11/13 passes.

He connected with junior receiver, Amonte Jones, on a 66-yard bomb downfield in the fourth quarter. Jones gained 91 yards for the Aggies in four receptions.

The Aggies’ offense put up a valiant effort, however the turnovers made victory seem further and further away.

Offensively, A&T was more successful gaining 343 yards compared to TSU’s 252. However TSU turned the ball over once while the Aggies gave up their possession three times throughout the game.

Additionally, the Tigers were no slouch offensively. They had a slow start, but they took control of the game in the second half.

Their success was due to the rushing of graduate running back Kendric Rhymes who ran for 174 yards which included two touchdowns of his own.

Those mistakes led to the last second effort to tie the game which were to no avail.

N.C. A&T will face off against the University of Coastal Florida Saturday, Sept. 6 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.