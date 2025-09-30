Artmongerz: A gallery for artists by artists

Greensboro is home to several art museums that tell the story of both city and state history through art pieces and artifacts. However, Artmongerz Gallery is one of the hidden gems of the Greensboro art scene, from its diverse collection of works to its communal style of operation.

With a history of local art spanning over two decades, the gallery hosts a mixture of paintings, mixed media, drawings, and assemblage art, or art that uses everyday items in sculptures. They also host regular art exhibitions and occasionally host drawing classes for the general public to attend.

The artists’ works are separated throughout the building into sections where they showcase the names of each one and their respective prices based on the personal value that they put upon them.

Some smaller works will usually set the bar at around $200 and can climb in price to around $1500 or more for larger, more complex pieces.

Some of the artists whose work is currently on display include Dorothy Sellers, Jose Rafael Rodriguez, Scott Tanseer, Frank Russell, and more, each of whom brings their distinctive art styles to Artmongerz.

Each section is carefully themed and curated to the style or personal message of the artist, effectively pulling viewers into a world that represents unique portions of their mind. A feature that sets Artmongerz apart from most art galleries is that it has been run by its artists for years.

The artists, whose works decorate the space itself, “gallery sit” in shifts, allowing them to avoid the expenses of hiring a full-time staff. Each member comes from different backgrounds and walks of life, not only as people but as artists.

Gregg Bryant, who has been an artist with Artmongerz since 2020, had an early background in photography in addition to intermittent experiences with traditional art techniques dating back to his childhood in the 60s. He speaks on his love of abstract art and the reason behind it being his preferred art style.

“I like abstracts. I’ve done a little bit of representational work, but it’s just not where my passion is,” he said. “I like abstracts because you can interact with them. You can see different things, whether they’re recognizable shapes or just evoke emotion or something like that.”

The emotions evoked through art can be powerful but can also be simple and direct. Such emotions were displayed during an interaction between Bryant and a first-time visitor, Tonya Sutton, when she entered the gallery on Friday afternoon.

As she finished browsing each section and their works, Sutton stood before one of Bryant’s pieces as he asked her opinions on it. She voiced her thoughts briefly, saying, “I think it’s pretty. I like it.” It was short and honest, which often proves to be the silently shared experience for most when asked about the art they enjoy.

However, this short statement was enough to move Bryant to take the artwork off the wall and hand it to Sutton as a gift free of charge. Such a display is rarely seen in the realm of independent artists, and in many ways, it represented a break in the “stuck-up” image that most of them are labeled with.

Sutton was overjoyed, and when asked about her excitement, she responded, “Yes, I’m happy. God just blessed me.”

“There’s a real snootiness factor with art. I’ve actually had people open the door timidly and ask if they can come in,” Bryant said. “Artmongerz is a very approachable type of art. I like to joke that we’re the hippies of the local art scene. Very relaxed around here.”

One of the most special things about Artmongerz isn’t just the art that lies on the canvas, but the passion that each artist holds for their craft, along with a sense of humbleness and gratitude shown to those who support their journey along the way.

Artmongerz is a circle of creators from all levels of experience where works of art can gain exposure to both lovers of the craft and the Greensboro community as a whole.

The gallery’s hours are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.. To learn more, you can visit their Instagram for event updates and sneak peeks at new artistic additions