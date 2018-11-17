The A&T Register

National Aviation History Month

East Dockery, Contributor
November 17, 2018
North Carolina and Ohio may seem far apart on the map but the one thing that brings them close together is the debate of who was first in flight. Everybody is familiar with the famous Wright Brothers, Orville and Wilbur Wright, two American aviators who invented and flew the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk North Carolina. Wilbur was an Indiana native and Orville was an Ohio native. These two brothers made it in textbooks, but many people do not talk about the other first flyer, Gustave Whitehead. Gustave Whitehead who claims to have conducted the first powered flight on August 14, 1901. The Wright brothers first flight was on December 17, 1903. The controversy of who was to claim the title and fame was simply due to researchers tracking down accurate evidence of Whitehead’s flight in a timely manner.

National Aviation History Month