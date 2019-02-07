The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

Menu

Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

Back to Article
Back to Article

Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

Lauren Mitchell, theWORD Lead Reporter
February 7, 2019
Filed under theWORD

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As college students approaching the “real world,” it is important to have discussions about fueling stigmas or fighting against them.

Charm City Aggies will be hosting Black Table Talk, a  program focusing on stigmas and controversies within the black community.

The org will facilitate deep conversations with campus chapter of the NAACP about mental health and racism.

This event will be to help celebrate the strides of the black community, and discuss the discrimination they face.

This roundtable discussion will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. in Proctor Hall room 160.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theWORD

    Sorry for the inconvenience: the government shutdown

  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theWORD

    Taking a stand

  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theWORD

    A seat at the table: how to handle hard conversations at dinner

  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theWORD

    The vegetarian’s guide to a happy holiday season

  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theWORD

    National Aviation History Month

  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theWORD

    HBCU vs. HBCWho?

  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theWORD

    Celebrating Native American Heritage in the Shadow of Thanksgiving

  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theCULTURE

    The A&T Register staff reflect on the Fall National Media Convention

  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theWORD

    A different ballot

  • Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

    theWORD

    What happened, Kanye?

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University
Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness