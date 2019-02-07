Charm City Aggies incite conversation about blackness

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As college students approaching the “real world,” it is important to have discussions about fueling stigmas or fighting against them.

Charm City Aggies will be hosting Black Table Talk, a program focusing on stigmas and controversies within the black community.

The org will facilitate deep conversations with campus chapter of the NAACP about mental health and racism.

This event will be to help celebrate the strides of the black community, and discuss the discrimination they face.

This roundtable discussion will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. in Proctor Hall room 160.