Evolution of Black Fashion

Lauren Mitchell, theWord Lead Reporter
February 14, 2019
Filed under theWORD

Black culture and fashion find a common thread in boldness and extravagance.

So, it comes as no surprise that the two worlds tend to collide.

To continue the celebration of Black History Month, the campus chapter of the NAACP is paying homage to the movements and touchstones of the fashion industry.

The campus chapter of NAACP will be hosting a fashion show showcasing black fashion from the 50s to modern times in celebration of Black History Month.

The show will include performances and a DJ, along with food being served during the intermission.

Evolution of Black Fashion will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom.

