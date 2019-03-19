The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

Menu

NCAT spring convocation

Back to Article
Back to Article

NCAT spring convocation

Elijah Mcclure, Lead reporter of theSCENE
March 19, 2019
Filed under theSCENE

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Thursday, March 21, N.C. A&T will be hosting its Spring Honors Convocation which recognizes and rewards honors students for their academic achievements.
This semester’s convocation will be held on the founders day of our amazing university no longer making founders day its own convocation.
The Founder’s Day convocation will be held alongside the Honors Convocation and will be open to all students to attend.
Classes will be canceled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the convocation.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left

  • theSCENE

    20 Questions – 3/15/19

  • NCAT spring convocation

    theSCENE

    N.C A&T spring open house

  • NCAT spring convocation

    theSCENE

    Father of 4 Album Review

  • NCAT spring convocation

    theSCENE

    Is Kanye still Cancelled

  • NCAT spring convocation

    theSCENE

    Jump Force: An Anime Extravaganza

  • NCAT spring convocation

    theSCENE

    Ten things to pack for a great spring break

  • NCAT spring convocation

    theSCENE

    The Special Impact of So Far Gone

  • theSCENE

    theScene Presents: Blue Table Talk

  • NCAT spring convocation

    theSCENE

    Living Your Best Life featuring TD Jakes

  • theSCENE

    Black Actors and Actresses of Tomorrow

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University
NCAT spring convocation