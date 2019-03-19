NCAT spring convocation
March 19, 2019
On Thursday, March 21, N.C. A&T will be hosting its Spring Honors Convocation which recognizes and rewards honors students for their academic achievements.
This semester’s convocation will be held on the founders day of our amazing university no longer making founders day its own convocation.
The Founder’s Day convocation will be held alongside the Honors Convocation and will be open to all students to attend.
Classes will be canceled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the convocation.
