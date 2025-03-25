Meet the Candidates: Who’s running in this year’s NC A&T student government association elections?

Election season is in full swing at N.C.A&T, with students campaigning for their spot in the Student Government Association (SGA). To ensure voters are well informed, here is a list of all the candidates and a little information about their platform.

Miss A&T

Ita Okojie, a junior kinesiology student from Prince George’s County, Maryland is no stranger to the royal court as she served as Miss Freshmen during the 2022-2023 school year. Okoje participated in service initiatives as a Cross the Street tutor and the Campus Coordinator for Black Period Project. Okojies initiatives include a commitment to service, unity and legacy.

Mariah Couch, a junior civil engineering student from Cincinnati, Ohio is trying to change the game with her Space Jam themed campaign. Couch previously served on the royal court as Miss Sophomore for the 2023-2024 academic school year. Couch currently serves as chief-of-staff for the junior class. Couch’s initiatives are rooted in mental health, growth, advocacy and community.

Samirah Hutchinson is a junior accounting student from Newark, N.J. and currently serves as Miss Junior for the 2024-2025 academic school year. Hutchinson’s initiatives are rooted in mentoring and guiding high school students and opening opportunities for first generation students, as well as focusing on male retention on campus and their mental health needs.

Mister A&T

Miles Norwood is a junior psychology student from Lithonia, Ga. and is the current VP of External Affairs for this academic school year. Previously, Norwood served as Mister Sophomore during the 2023-2024 school year. Norwood is the founder of Operation:DREAM, an organization dedicated to bridging the gap between students on campus and the youth in the local community.

Richard Obie, a junior nursing student from Baltimore, Md. currently serves as Mister Junior for this academic school year. Obi is an aggie success leader and previously served as the sophomore class secretary. While serving in the royal court he is also pushing his initiatives of embracing our culture as aggies and serving the greater Greensboro community.

Spencer Redmond is a junior mechanical engineering student from Conyers, Ga. Redmond upholds the A&T spirit as an aggie success leader and hopes to use his platform as Mister A&T to not only represent and push the student body to new heights but the community as well.

SGA President

Corey Smith II, a junior criminal justice student from Charlotte, N.C. is vying to be the SGA president for the 2025-2026 school year. Smith served as an intern to the SGA president from 2022 to 2023 and as the sophomore class president during the 2023-2024 academic school year.

Myla Hudson is a junior biology and psychology student from Charlotte, N.C. Hudson currently serves as the vice president of internal affairs for the SGA. She also holds experience as a former senator for the college of science and technology and UNC ASG vice president of HBCU and MSI relations. Her initiatives include fostering open lines of communication between students and faculty to ensure they are informed about policies that impact them, and that their concerns are heard.

The general election will take place tomorrow March 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A&T students can vote online via Votenet. Run-off elections will take place on March 28 also from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.