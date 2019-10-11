Students share testimonies about antidepressants

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Zoloft, Celexa, and Lexapro. If you have depression or anxiety, you have probably heard these three names, taken any of these medications or contemplated taking these medications.

If not, let me explain what these are. The three aforementioned are antidepressants.

When you hear the word, “antidepressant,” you probably think a bad connotation.

In the African American community, if you take medication for mental disorders, it might make you seem “crazy.”

However, this is far from the truth.

Taking medications for your mental health makes you less crazy, and a more whole human being, or does it?

Antidepressants, also known as SSRIs, are the blockers of reabsorption of serotonin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Antidepressants produce more serotonin, the chemical that carries signals between neurons. They then block the reuptake of the said chemical so that there is more serotonin available to improve the transmission of messages to the neurons.

That is all fine, but how do these medications actually affect people’s depression and anxiety?

Aaiden Batts, senior fashion merchandise student, shared his experience with antidepressants.

“I took antidepressants for four months and I found no differences in my mood,” Batts said.

However, Batts never got a bigger dose.

Another student who wishes to remain anonymous shared their experience with antidepressants as well.

“I have been on antidepressants for 4 and a half years and I am currently on Abilify and Cymbalta. Other antidepressants that I used did not really have a big impact on my anxiety and depression.”

However, the combination that they have now is a perfect balance.

The anonymous student first noticed a change about two weeks on the medication It was easier for them to get out of bed and if you have major depression or anxiety, you understand this struggle. Their depression was manageable and it even gave them the courage to leave a toxic friendship. Their mother even noticed a change about six months ago.

“I became less irritable and wanted to get out of the house more rather than stay inside,” the student said.

All in all, they say that they believe antidepressants work, but it is all about the right combination and dosage. Their perfect fit might not be yours.

I have been taking Zoloft for almost a month now, and quite frankly, my depression and anxiety have been very manageable.

I have been able to do things such as come out as non-binary, be a part of organizations and contribute to projects such as this article and be able to interact with my peers. My depression and anxiety have been such a burden to myself and my social life, and ever since I have started taking Zoloft, my outlook on life has been positive.

However, the medications don’t work by themselves. Along with the help of my psychologist and psychiatrist, I have been able to come out of my shell, and I love it.

I do think that antidepressants work, however, you have to find your perfect match, as well as, the perfect fit in your psychologist and psychiatrist. If you feel that antidepressants or SSRIs might be the best fit for you, try talking to the counselors at counseling services. They are a\part of your tuition, they are free, and they are located in Murphy Hall, room 109.