Students share their experiences of GHOE 2019

Post homecoming, students were asked what they experienced during GHOE and how they felt during the week of GHOE.

“This year my GHOE experience was pretty boring, I only went to one party and the homecoming game. Even though I didn’t do too much, I still enjoyed it. The amount of people that were there did catch me off guard.” said Shania Hardy, a sophomore chemistry student.

“My experience for GHOE was a wonderful experience. I met a lot of great people and got to hang with them. I would say that it should have more events,” said Davion Henderson Jr., a freshman undecided student.

N.C. A&T’s campus had a wide range of events for students and alumni to attend. From the gym jam to the pep rally, Aggies were pleased across the board.

Demarcus Collins sophomore entrepreneurship student. “This is my second year participating in GHOE and to say the least, it was the best thus far. All the campus events, festivities and alumni were absolutely amazing. The atmosphere at the football game was unmatched!”

D’Andre Fields, junior visual arts/media design student. “My GHOE experience was bland. I went home and did not enjoy any festivities on/off campus for GHOE.”

When it came down for game day, many students an alumni filled the stands of the BB&T Stadium to witness the victorious win that the Aggies took against the Howard Bisons.

While the game was going on and afterwards, N.C. A&T’s campus from the mail center to the greek plots on the southside were filled with different organizations that were tailgating and congregating amongst their peers.

Javan Richardson, junior criminal justice student gave his take on GHOE 2019.

“My GHOE experience this year was impeccable. It was definitely one for the books. I always enjoy the festivities and look forward to the Tailgating.”

“My GHOE experience was fantastic. I had the pleasure of attending a few events hosted by the campus. I was also a participant in a beautiful coronation. As a sophomore this year, I really did get the GHOE experience,” said Charnay Brown, a sophomore elementary education.

“GHOE was a great experience and I enjoyed the turn up. I got to meet new people and end up making new friends. I wish there were more free events that my friends off campus could attend,” said Jaimerius Williams, a freshman sports science and fitness management student.

“It was very splendid, I turned up and got lit.My friend came into town and we went to multiple parties. I did not get much sleep and I think I had a little alcohol poisoning but it was all worth it,” said Kalyn Wright, sophomore journalism and mass communication student.

N.C. A&T produces the Greatest Homecoming On Earth [GHOE] every year. It is a time for family and friends to reunite and to make career connections. All Aggies and non-aggies have different experiences amongst themselves, but GHOE is what you make it.