Can money buy your happiness?

In an average person’s life, money is traded directly or indirectly, but its effect on society is significant. The sight of money tends to brighten a person’s day due to the perks that come to mind, such as buying items on a wish-list. But is this a spark of adrenaline or happiness?

“Personally, I think money can buy happiness to a certain extent because if you have money, you can buy the things you want and that gives you physical gratification,” Freshman political science student Aniya Marshall said.

Money symbolizes many positives, representing security, independence, the ability to provide, and the key to desires. Even if everyone had enough money, many would still wish for more, as the joy money offers transfers to the expenditures. Freshman student Daniel Marshall doesn’t believe money can buy you happiness.

“It creates a new type of happiness, which is materialistic, but it doesn’t really target your emotions as much as you can physically hold in your hands,” Daniel Marshall said.

Money can become insignificant compared to products that only time can buy. This concept is seen in songs when the protagonist finds themself with money– attracting the wrong people, like “Fake love” by Drake, or “Real Friends” by Kanye West.

The attraction money brings is more than just fleeting satisfaction; it also creates envy from others. This is why people like freshman business student Jalen Simons prefer to avoid tying their happiness to money.

“You can have all the money in the world and still not have the one thing money can’t buy,” Simons said. “Love. People are around you just because you have money, but those who really love you will, whether you’re broke or rich.”

Money can afford the probability of happiness but is not the key because the more one has, the more one will want to buy. This equals an endless cycle of never being satisfied, as the satisfaction is short-lived, making money a relief that is often confused with happiness.

“I feel like greed is what stakes people’s standpoint, I feel like the amount of money, like when you get money you will always want more,” Daniel Marshall said. “I feel like if people just found their place of contentment, if they were content with what they have then everyone would be happy.”

Money can buy security, a sense of freedom, independence, and even social status, but no matter how much it can buy, happiness is not one of them.