Navigating Success: Balancing Studies and Startups

Attending college is an exciting time for many students, filled with new adventures and challenges. It is also an opportunity for young adults to lay the foundation for their future careers. In today’s digital age, more students are creating and building their own brands and companies while pursuing higher education.

Balancing coursework, club meetings, and social responsibilities can be overwhelming. For students who aspire to be actively involved on campus while managing businesses and creating content, the question arises: How do they juggle it all?

Chandler James, a senior finance student, created his brand, Pro-Me, to promote self-love and wellness.

“I try to put God first in everything, then focus on my own mental health,” James said. “If you’re not OK mentally, then you can’t be present with school or your brand.”

James has hosted various events, including affirmation bag drives, vision board workshops, and breast cancer walks. He finds motivation in the impact of these initiatives.

“I understand I have people who believe in my vision and can benefit from my gift. Seeing their smiles is what keeps me motivated, and I’m for sure never going to stop,” he said.

Nyesa Alexander is a senior architectural engineering student and owns a photography company, Nymani’s Lens. Her business specializes in photoshoots for various occasions, particularly graduation season, when many students seek her services for milestone photos.

As graduation approaches, the pressure mounts with final projects, exams, and summer planning. Alexander copes by taking it one day at a time, ensuring she balances her coursework while capturing significant moments for students.

“I do find myself overwhelmed trying to exceed my own expectations,” Alexander said. “I try to decrease stress by only focusing on things I can control. I assess my situation to see what steps I can take to handle my responsibilities.”

For students struggling to balance their responsibilities, Alexander offers practical advice: “Don’t take on everything at once. Write down your tasks, rank their priority level, and go from there.”

As more students embark on entrepreneurial ventures while pursuing their academic goals,the experiences of individuals like James and Alexander serve as valuable reminders of the importance of balance, prioritization, and self-care.

With determination and a strategic approach, students can successfully navigate the demands of both their studies and their startups, setting the stage for a fulfilling and productive future.