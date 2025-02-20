Chandler’s: An emerging gem

Live music, delectable coffee, and savory food meets comfortability at a new student hang out spot. As the city of Greensboro has become the hub for college students between N.C. A&T and UNC Greensboro, students and residents alike, are looking for spots to romanticize their studying and leisure time. So, what is the best place for this in Greensboro right now?

Walking into Chandler’s, I was immediately mesmerized by the low-light ambiance and warm atmosphere. The comfortable seating and soft hum of conversation made it the perfect place to unwind and for me– do some assignments. Whether you’re looking for a spot to study, catch up with friends, or enjoy live music, Chandler’s offers it all. It’s more than just a coffee shop– it is a social hub, lounge, and a community staple.

After conversing with barista Lucy Trull, I learned so much more about the history of Chandler’s. Trull, who has been working at Chandler’s for three months had an infectious enthusiasm for the shop, and it is easy to see why. She shared that she personally knows Alexis Chandler, the owner, as they were college roommates during their time at UNC Greensboro. Alexis and her husband took over Chandler’s in July of 2024, and since then, the space has evolved into a true gathering place for the community.

“The atmosphere here is amazing and so is working here,” Trull said. “It’s a place where people can come to relax, study, and just enjoy good company. We serve coffee, but we also have cocktails and beer, so there’s something for everyone.”

I ordered a 16-oz cupcake iced latte with oat milk and let me just tell you that this latte was one of the best I have tasted in a while. Along with my latte, I decided to try their flatbread pizza, which was packed with flavor and had the perfect balance of crispy and cheesy notes.

One of the best things about Chandler’s is the variety of offerings. Whether you’re in the mood for a quality cup of coffee, a delicious sandwich, or a night out with friends enjoying craft cocktails, this place has you covered. Trull also recommended the ‘kirby turkey’, her personal favorite, which I made a mental note to try on my next visit.



Beyond the drinks and food, what really makes Chandler’s stand out is the atmosphere. Junior Journalism and Mass Communication student Gabby Howard talks about this.

“I love Chandler’s! The atmosphere is wonderful, and I love when they have live music. It also is a really great spot to wind down and even study,” Howard says.

Live music nights at Chandler’s add another layer to its appeal, transforming the space into a lively and engaging venue where locals and students alike can enjoy music while sipping on their drinks. The versatility of the space– offering quiet study areas during the day and a vibrant social scene at night– makes it an all-in-one destination.

As I sit back, and sip my latte and take in the cozy ambiance, I understand why Chandler’s has quickly become a favorite. It is not just a coffee shop; it’s an experience. Whether you’re a college student looking for a study spot, a local in search of a great hangout, or just someone who enjoys good coffee and vibes, Chandler’s is the place to be.