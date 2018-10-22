High School Senior starts service initiative

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ryyan Pritchett, hosted pop-up event to launch her new organization, Ryyan’s Sisterhood on Oct. 20, 2018.

Ryyan’s Sisterhood is about women helping each other in the time of need. The event consisted of hygiene products, jewelry, and clothes for women, babies, and small children.

“Clothes are how people express themselves and while everyone wants to feel good about their clothes, many are not financially able to purchase the clothing they want,” said Pritchett, senior at the S.T.E.M. Early College at N.C. A&T.

“When they enter my pop-up shop I want them to have the experience of shopping without thinking about cost.”

There are plenty of consignment shops, such as Goodwill, which provide clothes at lower costs. However, Pritchett wanted to more and insisted the clothes featured at her pop-up shop would be free. She does not want anyone to worry about the price of anything, and while she has clothes for adults she also has clothes for babies and small children as well.

“I enjoyed this event because I am a single mom and this helps me get hygiene products and clothes for the winter,” said Hope Layell, Greensboro native.

As intended, women and children were provided with clothes, hygiene products, and jewelry at the amounts needed.

As a high school senior, Pritchett currently serves as the Student Council President and the National Honors Society President, which value character and service. She is also the secretary of the Debate and Speech club, which is her favorite activity she is involved in aside from forming her own organization and service initiative.

“I fell in love with speech because I really like public speaking and spreading a certain message. I feel like in debate and speech it gives you the freedom to express yourself to the audience,” said Pritchett.

Pritchett, is the daughter of two N.C. A&T alum, however, she has expressed interests in attending North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State University.

Due to a high influx of donations, Pritchett plans to host more pop-up shops around the city of Greensboro. She also plans to have an event similar to this one for N.C. A&T students, because she feels they face financial struggles as well. In addition to her pop-up shops, Pritchett owns a natural hair care line named Black Iris.

“I would like to expand to another city, or maybe, even, another state because there’s always a need everywhere. Helping not only makes others feel good, but it makes you feel good,” said Pritchett.