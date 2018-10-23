The A&T Register

Menu

Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

Elaijah Gibbs-Jones, theYARD Editor
October 23, 2018
Filed under theYARD

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As early voting began on Oct. 17, students are encouraged to know who the candidates for their districts are.

N.C. A&T is divided into District 6 and District 13.

Many organizations have been committed to showing Aggies why they should be exited about voting. Student Government Association, NextGen North Carolina, and Common Cause are a few organizations that have hosted events, offered rides to the polls and created voting guides.

The graphic attached to this article provides brief information on candidates for District 6 and 13.

For more information on candidates and voting, visit https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    High School Senior starts service initiative

  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    Aggies say hello to new convenience store

  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    Nccu student dies at the hands of University Security

  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    Mister N.C. A&T launches a new mentorship program

  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    RHA holds first Town Hall for the semester

  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    Class of 2020 prepares for new demographics

  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    King’s Talk gives insight into relationships

  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    Senate Meeting Run-Down

  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    Food Lion partners with NCAT to combat food deserts

  • Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

    theYARD

    Letter to Chancellor occurs for the second time

Home
Candidates guide for Aggie Districts