Candidates guide for Aggie Districts
October 23, 2018
Filed under theYARD
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
As early voting began on Oct. 17, students are encouraged to know who the candidates for their districts are.
N.C. A&T is divided into District 6 and District 13.
Many organizations have been committed to showing Aggies why they should be exited about voting. Student Government Association, NextGen North Carolina, and Common Cause are a few organizations that have hosted events, offered rides to the polls and created voting guides.
The graphic attached to this article provides brief information on candidates for District 6 and 13.
For more information on candidates and voting, visit https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.