Candidates guide for Aggie Districts

As early voting began on Oct. 17, students are encouraged to know who the candidates for their districts are.

N.C. A&T is divided into District 6 and District 13.

Many organizations have been committed to showing Aggies why they should be exited about voting. Student Government Association, NextGen North Carolina, and Common Cause are a few organizations that have hosted events, offered rides to the polls and created voting guides.

The graphic attached to this article provides brief information on candidates for District 6 and 13.

For more information on candidates and voting, visit https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections.