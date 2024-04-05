Meet N.C. A&T’s New Student Body President: Kylie Rice

Anticipation filled the air as N.C. A&T’s election committee read the results of the student election. “Your SGA President is….Kylie Rice,” the committee said. Applause erupted from onlookers, and the feeling of victory set in.

Kylie Rice has done it and will serve as the 2024-25 SGA President.

The rising senior majors in political science and minors in journalism and mass communication. Rice is also a Dowdy Scholar, a full-ride scholarship granted to incoming freshmen who excel academically during their high school matriculation.

Rice has participated in student government during her entire college tenure. She previously served as the freshman class president and a judicial council member, and she currently serves as the attorney general.

“It’s draining, but it’s fun,” Rice said. “It’s something I have a passion for, which is why it is something I have done for all four years.”

She is also extremely involved in campus activities. Rice is an active Alpha Phi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. member and serves as the Advocate for Social Justice chair. She is also working as a civic fellow and is the co-lead for the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement.

The political science student’s theme for her campaign was “The Game of Life,” with each platform point centered around the cards that come with the game and fully encircle her missions throughout the years.

“I wanted it to be a theme or campaign that would touch people regardless of race, gender, or sexuality,” Rice explained. “There are two sides that you can pick in The Game of Life: one is to have your career, and the other is to go to college. We all decided to go to college and ended up here at the same school, at the same time, and realized the importance of a degree for our careers.”

Rice focuses on four initiatives with carefully crafted plans to accomplish each.

Share the Ballot focuses on civic engagement and ways to increase campus voter turnout.

“I want N.C. A&T to be rooted in civic engagement,” Rice said. We were founded on the principles of civic engagement, governance, and advocacy, but sometimes I feel like they get lost.”

House: Make it a point to make the SGA office a safe place for students and increase its visibility and student accessibility.

“A house is a safe space, and the safe space is rooted in SGA and advocacy,” she said.

One way Rice plans to accomplish this goal is by meeting students where they are and going to places like the library and cafe to make students comfortable with members of SGA.

“One thing I noticed when I was freshman class president is that people were logging onto Zoom to hear what we were saying during our meetings,” Rice stated. “I want that same accessibility.”

Career is an aspect of Rice’s campaign that highlights non-stem majors and the great things they do. Rice also works with the student senate and Vice President of Internal Affairs (VPIA) to provide student opportunities.

Long-term Investment, honing in on improving the campus and giving resources to students that make their lives easier.

“It is about leaving the campus better than we found it,” Rice said. “Freshmen need to have resources that we did not have.”

Rice is driven by her passion and advocacy. The newly elected president hopes that her campaign will be one that students can connect with and make a difference.

“Once it is all said and done, I want an administration that is personable, and everyone knows,” Rice said. “I want an inclusive administration where we are friends before business partners.”

Rice’s administration will certainly be one to look forward to, with a slew of old and new events for students to experience.

“Blue and Gold Table Talk has always been something that has been successful in the past few years,” Rice said. “I really like that event; it really brings students out.”

She also hopes to introduce new events that strengthen the connection between N.C. A&T alumni and the student body that is deeper than homecoming festivities.

“I want to have Aggie alum return and share career opportunities and what they did post-grad,” Rice stated. “Leaving a legacy so students can fulfill it.”

After graduation, Rice hopes to attend law school and continue her civic engagement work.

To learn more about Kylie Rice, her journey, and her platform, visit LifeWithKylieRice.