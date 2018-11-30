World AIDS day awareness program

The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University
Jaida Palanque, PhotogragherNovember 30, 2018Filed under theYARD
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
What's your favorite subject?
View Results
theYARD
M.O.T.M. crowns its first Miss
Women organization holds 2nd annual Kings Appreciation
Black Friday deals are approaching
The A&T Register 2018 Midterm Election Reflections
Increase in security creates safe GHOE
Fast facts on Midterm
GHOE step show to feature Battle of the Bands
2018 Residence Hall Association Coronation
Candidates guide for Aggie Districts
High School Senior starts service initiative
The A&T Register
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.