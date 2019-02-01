Sexual assault allegations released

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Two N.C. A&T students released social media statements in which they each accused two others students of sexual misconduct.

One student released her statement on Twitter on Thursday night. Another student released a letter on Twitter and Instagram explaining her experience as well as the faculty’s response to it on Friday afternoon.

The A&T Register has contacted the Title IX Office, University Police Department and each of the two students, as well as the Office of University Relations to investigate this story.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of any allegation of sexual assault and take such allegations very seriously. Privacy laws prevent the university from publicly discussing such matters involving current or former students,” said Tiffany Jones, Director of Media Relations, in a media released statement.

“The university will continue to pursue investigations regarding any claim and provide care and assistance to any victim of an assault in our community, as well as work with authorities to bring perpetrators to justice.”

The A&T Register will continue to investigate this story. Requests for interviews are awaiting a response.