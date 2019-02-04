The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

Preview: Black History Month Poetry Café

Preview: Black History Month Poetry Café

Marisa Comer, Lead Reporter of theCULTURE
February 4, 2019
Filed under theCULTURE

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, the Office of Student Development will team

up with the Multicultural Center to sponsor The Poetry Café’s Black History Month Open Mic Night.

The Poetry Café is a weekly radio show that appears on 90.1 WNAA every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., and has done so for the past seven years. They also host monthly open mic venues. This semester they will take part in a 10 college tour for the spring, and their first stop will be N.C. A&T.

During Open Mic Night students will get to express themselves and celebrate their culture. This event will feature a live band, R&B music, spoken word, and open mic, which will allow students to engage and interact.

The Poetry Café will also feature Josephus Thompson III, also known as Josephus III. He is an alum of N.C. A&T and an experienced poet.

The event will take place in ACB room 101, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m..

 

