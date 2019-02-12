Anonymous Twitter account spotlights sexual assault allegations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

N.C.A&T has witnessed as several students in the past week have expressed sexual assault experiences through their social media platforms using the #NCAT.

Several students felt comfortable anonymously sharing their stories through a new and popular Twitter account, “gossipgirl_ncat.” The account started a list of alleged suspects, while various followers willingly submitted their experiences. The owner of the account is unknown; however, the account is active, regardless.

In its pinned tweet Gossipgirl_ncat tweets, “Please DM your stories of sexual assault we will post anonymously unless you would like otherwise, it’s time we all know what is going on.”

Although users continue to disagree on whether the account is actually helping or doing more harm, one thing that is for certain is that the university is taking more initiative to talk about sexual assault and address the recent claims.

Women are statistically targeted at a higher rate to be sexually assaulted, and women in college between the ages of 18-24 are three times more targeted for sexual assault and violence then women who don’t attend college but fall in the same age bracket, according to the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).

The A&T Register does not usually print the name of rape victims.

The alleged sexual assault victim expressed her delight in seeing other sexual assault survivors share their stories.

“The good part about my letter is that it gave people the courage to like come out and speak about their experiences, the bad part is finding that more people are going through this,” she said in an exclusive interview with The A&T Register.

In response to the ongoing allegations of sexual assault, N.C. A&T announced a sexual assault forum set for today, Feb. 12, 2019, which is sponsored by SGA.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, abuse, or is in need of someone to talk with N.C. A&T offers counseling services located in Murphy Hall, Suite 109.

The account has released a tweet to remind its followers of the purpose: to gossip.

This platform is not run by a certified therapist, We understand appreciated all messages but if you feel the need to vent or may feel like you need help our inbox is not the place. Please contact A&T counseling services or a counselor near you.Thank you all again for being brave — NCAT_gossipgirl (@gossipgirl_ncat) February 8, 2019