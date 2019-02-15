Members of SGA express concern about candidate applications

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Current SGA president, Delaney Vandergrift, and Miss Senior, Nicole Gregory, took to social media to express their concern about to the lack of students applying for SGA positions for the the 2019-2020 academic year.

“The administration has washed away the myth that SGA doesn’t do anything and that it doesn’t matter who you elect, so what’s up?,” said Vandergrift.

https://twitter.com/delaneypv15/status/1094711787004534790

Gregory followed up expressing her own thoughts.

https://twitter.com/_____Nicki/status/1094716331985915906

The SGA candidacy application was due Feb.13, 2019 at 11:59pm with some positions said to have a few candidates running unopposed.

Election season is approaching, in which the campus will soon flood with candidate flyers, rallies and free promotional items. Each year, students try to secure votes for positions in student government and the royal court.

Students campaigning for President, Vice President of Internal Affairs and Attorney General must turn in signature forms by Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019. Meanwhile, the Mister N.C.A&T and Miss N.C. A&T Pageant interest meeting is on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Eligible students will officially be able to begin campaigning two weeks following spring break on March 18, 2019 with candidate rallies and debates happening before the general and run off elections at the end of March.

Although the due date for the application has passed, students can still access the election season calendar and other related information through the elections committee page on Orgsync.