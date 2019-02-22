Aggie entrepreneurs to showcase their business talents

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a partnership between N.C. A&T’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the College of Engineering and the College Business and Economics, they will be hosting their annual Aggie Student Innovation showcase next week.

Students are invited to attend the event on Tuesday, Feb. 26, taking place in the student center ballroom from 4-8 p.m.

Participants in the showcase will have opportunities to present their business or technological ideas, products or solutions to an audience and professional judges in hopes of winning the grand prize.

First, second, third and audience choices prizes are valued at $1000, $500, $200 and $100 respectively, and will be offered to students with the best ideas presented during the showcase.

Previous winners include:

First place prize for a business idea on a two cartridge inhaler presented by Jamila Sylvester.

Second place for a business idea on a mobile application to analyze refrigerator contents presented by Angelica Willis, Dunamis Bacchus and Bria Bridges.

Audience choice winner for an idea on smart gun technology presented by Allen McLean.

The campus community is excited to see what new ideas will come to fruition this year.

The deadline for presentation registration has passed, but there is still opportunity for students to come out to support their fellow aggies at the showcase.