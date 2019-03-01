NSBE chapter to offer python coding workshops to students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As we continue to move into the technological age, having technical skills is a great for competing in the job market and even to move toward earning a higher paid position.

N.C. A&T’s chapter of The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) assists the campus community in building skills relevant to the needs of the future, including a 5-week Python coding workshop series.

Taught by a computer science student, the workshops are open to students of all backgrounds and majors, with no experience necessary to attend.

Regardless of career choice, students can benefit greatly from learning how to code a programming language. The python programming language is a used every day by various corporate businesses and individuals, and it helps to run applications such as Instagram, Youtube and Google.

The next installment of the workshop series will be held on Monday, March 11 in Graham Hall 210 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., with two more programs on April 8 and April 22.

For more information about upcoming programs, students can follow NCAT NSBE on their social media platforms.