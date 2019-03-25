The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

Verge Modeling Troupe presents "World Tour Spring '19"

Verge Modeling Troupe presents “World Tour Spring ’19”

Marisa Comer, the Culture Lead Reporter
March 25, 2019
theCULTURE

Verge Modeling Troupe is having a show on Tuesday, April 2. The show is themed “World Tour Spring ‘19”.

The modeling troupe will be showcasing different styles from around the world, giving students a taste of different cultures.

This is also a special year for Verge Modeling Troupe, who is currently celebrating 20 years on the campus of A&T. They were founded in Spring of 1999 by Robert Mercer.

Come celebrate the establishment of Verge Modeling Troupe by supporting their “World Tour”.

Tickets are free and can be obtained starting March 25 in the ticket office located at Brown Hall.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

 

