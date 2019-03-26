The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

Elijah Mcclure, Lead Reporter of the Scene
March 26, 2019
Filed under theYARD

Do you want the opportunity to compete against your fellow Aggies and help prove your class is the best?
The opportunity is here for you because SUAB will be hosting its Blue and Gold Olympics.
In the Olympics games, students who have registered will be able to compete in various games and obstacle courses to showcase their athleticism and ultimately determine whose class is the champion.
To register for the Blue and gold Olympics visit the SUAB instagram page where the link for registration is located.
Be sure to register for the Olympic games by Friday at noon.
The Blue and Gold Olympics will be hosted on March 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it will be located in the Holland Bowl.

The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University