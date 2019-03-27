N.C. A&T Appoints New General Counsel

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Board of Trustees at N.C. A&T appointed Melissa Jackson Holloway as the University’s General Counsel. She will assume the position this spring.

Holloway currently serves as deputy general counsel at Ball State University in Muncie Indiana. She also served as chief legal counsel at North Carolina Central University and legal counsel for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

She is also a past vice chair for the National Association of College and University Attorneys (NACU) A Committee on Membership and Membership Services, a member of NACUA’s Board Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusivity, and a member of the board of directors for YMCA of Greater Durham.

“We will benefit from her depth of experience in variety of university settings and her familiarity with the North Carolina legal environment.” Chancellor Harold L. Martin said.

This is a big move for the campus because this will affect regulations in the fall semester.