New Student Government Association officials announced
March 28, 2019
Yesterday ended the 2019-2020 election day, and welcomed newly elected officials into the SGA cabinet.
All positions, except those deemed vacant and the SGA President, were filled.
HAPPENING NOW: 2019 @ncatsga Election Results in the Student Center! #NCAT #VoiceOfNCAT https://t.co/CaYIoLFWzv
— The A&T Register (@TheATRegister) March 27, 2019
The list of new officials are as followed.
• Mister N.C. A&T-Armani May
•Miss N.C. A&T-Diamond Mangrum
•VPIA- Courtney Baskerville
•VPEA- Victoria Lawson
•Attorney General-Brenda Caldwell
•SGA Secretary- Aaliyah Wright
•Elections Committee- Eliama Brown
•Judicial Council-Chelsea Green
•Senior Class President- Devin Henry
•Senior Class VP- Kelyah Spurgeon
•Senior Class Treasurer-Antonia Bruce
•Miss Senior-Jourdan Lisbon
•Junior Class President-Kendall Rooks
•Mister Junior- Amauri Liles
•Sophomore Class President-Verdant Julius
•Sophomore Class VP- Lena Vann
•Sophomore Class Secretary-Kenyana Rose
•Miss Sophomore-Zaria Woodford
