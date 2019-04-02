According to the national day calendar, today is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day. In 1901, Julia Davis Chandler published the recipe for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. After her recipe was published in the “Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics”, the taste of peanut butter and jelly together was a go-to snack for most. Shortly after, in 1968, Smuckers released Goober Grape which is a swirl of peanut butter and jelly swirled together in one jar. Over time, people have created their own type of peanut butter and jelly sandwich using either gooey peanut butter or crunchy peanut butter or perhaps the premade Smuckers Uncrustables which was released in 1998. Be sure to snack on your PB&J on this holiday we know as Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!