Solutions – Black Narrative

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Apart from what we have found and suspected, we want to ensure that storytelling can evolve into more balanced coverage for N.C. A&T; therefore, we present four solutions we feel will not only offer a second chance for better coverage but suggest for more inclusive student stories.

1.) The A&T Register will create content that adds depth to the perspectives of the school represented in local news outlets content

This partnership has already started with the News&Record and will continue to be upheld with the cooperation of the editor of the News&Record and the editor A&T Register.

A link to the first article in partnership with the News&Record https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/jesse-jackson-reflects-on-sit-in-at-greensboro-woolworth-s/article_83e67a1d-f9b7-536d-b3b2-6db33c06b273.html

2.) NC A&T students, voice to your community boards, advisory boards, & editorial focus groups to help ensure that your coverage is thorough and more representative.

3.)Improvement of local media outlets online archive system.

4.) Share coded language dictionary with publications to inform them of words that allude to stereotypes.