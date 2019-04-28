Solutions – Black Narrative

The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

A&T Register Staff
April 28, 2019
Apart from what we have found and suspected, we want to ensure that storytelling can evolve into more balanced coverage for N.C. A&T; therefore, we present four solutions we feel will not only offer a second chance for better coverage but suggest for more inclusive student stories.

 

1.) The A&T Register will create content that adds depth to the perspectives of the school represented in local news outlets content

 

 

 

2.) NC A&T students, voice to your community boards, advisory boards, & editorial focus groups to help ensure that your coverage is thorough and more representative.

 

3.)Improvement of local media outlets online archive system.

 

4.) Share coded language dictionary with publications to inform them of words that allude to stereotypes.

