N.C. A&T Housing deficit to continue

Some students are livid after not receiving a notice that the housing application would no longer be available on July 31, 2019.

The office of Housing and Residence Life released a tweet to inform students of this on the morning of the application reopening date.

Hello Aggies, Due to the overwhelming interests in housing for the 2019-2020 school term, all spaces in our on-campus facilities and University Apartments have been filled. The Housing application will not reopen on today, July 31, 2019 for Continuing Students. — NCAT Housing (@ncathousing) July 31, 2019

More students are left anxious wondering where they will live during the academic year.

It appears the housing issue is something that has been recurring. During the 2018-2019 academic year, there was the “waiting list” problem. Now, the issue is the lack of a timely notice of when an application will reopen, as classes begin in less than a month.

Allison Gilmore, senior jomc student and 2019-2020 SGA President, released a tweet explaining her feelings toward the housing process:

“Their way of delivering the message was unprofessional and has now caused panic as many students may end up homeless from this matter,” Gilmore tweeted.

I am completely disappointed in our Housing and Residence Life for not giving students enough notice about the lack of housing. Their way of delivering the message was unprofessional and has now caused panic as many students may end up homeless from this matter. — Ms. Gilmore (@allisonjg_) July 31, 2019

The Residence Hall Association (RHA) and SGA have partnered to inform students of their consistent advocacy for students. Elected officials of RHA reassured the N.C. A&T community of their work to create a solution to the “on-campus housing crisis.”

Students have taken to Twitter to display their concerns. Some questions surround refund of the “non-refundable” $175 applicaton fee as well as reform to the housing system.

For now, many are left waiting for a response from student housing officials.

More on this story as it develops.