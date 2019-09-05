SGA officials elected after lack of candidates in spring elections
September 5, 2019
Filed under theYARD
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The candidates who won the 2019-2020 Student Government Association elections are in. In Spring 2019, many positions for this year’s administration had no candidates, leaving them vacant. These positions, however, are now filled:
SGA Executive Board:
Vice President of External Affairs: Kendal Samuel
SGA Treasurer: Victoria Turner
Senior Class Council:
Mister Senior: Gary Hooker
Junior Class Council:
Junior Class VP: Alexis Irving
Junior Class Treasurer: Christopher Holland
Mister Junior: Parker Wilson
Miss Junior: Run-off between Jayla Parker and Kimberly Parson
Sophomore Class Council:
Sophomore Class Treasurer: Cyen Peterkin
Mister Sophomore: Joshua Suiter
Joshua Suiter has been elected as Mister Sophomore #NCAT pic.twitter.com/jCMF0QbVjY
— The A&T Register (@TheATRegister) September 4, 2019
Freshman Class Council:
Freshman Class President: Omar Webb
Freshman Class VP: Angel Smith
Freshman Class Treasurer: Destiny Knotts
Mister Freshman: Malique Smith
Miss Freshman: Courtney Anderson
Courtney Anderson has been elected as Miss Freshman #NCAT pic.twitter.com/zHqtf9belW
— The A&T Register (@TheATRegister) September 4, 2019
Senate:
College of Arts, Humanities, an Social Sciences:
Alexis Davis
Julian Woods
TaLeakea Yates
College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences:
Maya Johnson
College of Business and Economics:
Ragina Drake
Olivia White
Nandi Whitley
College of Health and Human Sciences:
Cayla Makell
College of Science and Technology:
Christopher Jackson
Judicial Council:
Yvonne Malone, Pierce Monroe, Justin Rose, Kiya Young
Run-off elections will be held online on Sep. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.