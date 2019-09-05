(Left to right) Malique Hawkins, Mister Freshman; Parker Wilson, Mister Junior; Armani May, Mister N.C. A&T; Gary Hooker, Mister Senior; Joshua Suiter, Mister Sophomore The newly elected class kings pose with the elected Mister N.C. A&T.

SGA officials elected after lack of candidates in spring elections

The candidates who won the 2019-2020 Student Government Association elections are in. In Spring 2019, many positions for this year’s administration had no candidates, leaving them vacant. These positions, however, are now filled:

SGA Executive Board:

Vice President of External Affairs: Kendal Samuel

SGA Treasurer: Victoria Turner

Senior Class Council:

Mister Senior: Gary Hooker

Junior Class Council:

Junior Class VP: Alexis Irving

Junior Class Treasurer: Christopher Holland

Mister Junior: Parker Wilson

Miss Junior: Run-off between Jayla Parker and Kimberly Parson

Sophomore Class Council:

Sophomore Class Treasurer: Cyen Peterkin

Mister Sophomore: Joshua Suiter

Joshua Suiter has been elected as Mister Sophomore #NCAT pic.twitter.com/jCMF0QbVjY — The A&T Register (@TheATRegister) September 4, 2019

Freshman Class Council:

Freshman Class President: Omar Webb

Freshman Class VP: Angel Smith

Freshman Class Treasurer: Destiny Knotts

Mister Freshman: Malique Smith

Miss Freshman: Courtney Anderson

Courtney Anderson has been elected as Miss Freshman #NCAT pic.twitter.com/zHqtf9belW — The A&T Register (@TheATRegister) September 4, 2019

Senate:

College of Arts, Humanities, an Social Sciences:

Alexis Davis

Julian Woods

TaLeakea Yates

College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences:

Maya Johnson

College of Business and Economics:

Ragina Drake

Olivia White

Nandi Whitley

College of Health and Human Sciences:

Cayla Makell

College of Science and Technology:

Christopher Jackson

Judicial Council:

Yvonne Malone, Pierce Monroe, Justin Rose, Kiya Young

Run-off elections will be held online on Sep. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.