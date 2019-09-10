Midwest Aggies present first full-body meeting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Midwest Aggies are hosting its first full-body meeting of the 2019-20 academic year.

Midwest Aggies is a hometown organization on the campus of N.C. A&T.

This organization is for students who are from the midwest region which include the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Students from the Midwest region come together to host events, participate in community service and bond.

The event will be held on Sept. 11, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the General Classroom Building room 107.

Midwest Aggies’full-bodyy meeting will focus on the organization’s plans for the semester. They will also provide information about dues.

They plan to host games and other icebreaker activities for members and prospective members to get to know each other.

You can follow Midwest Aggies on Instagram and Twitter.