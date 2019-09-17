Condition of N.C. A&T student struck by a motor vehicle remains unknown

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Update at 1:32p.m. The student has been identified as Onnr Grogan, 21, of Raleigh, NC. She is suffering from life-threatening injuries and her family has been notified. The driver has been identified as Andre Lamar Russell, 31, of Greensboro, NC.

A student has been hospitalized after being hit by an automobile East Market street Tuesday morning.

The condition of the student is unknown at the time, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

East Market Street — between Benbow Road and Laurel Street — is currently closed. Motorists are being asked to find a different route.

Another student claims to have witnessed the aftermath of the accident and is waiting to provide his account to GPD and media outlets.

This is what I saw this morning around 8am, I parked at the meters on Market street, across the street from the engineering building I believe, i got out of my car and I heard a loud boom, i turn my head to see what happened and I see a girl and her stuff flying in the air, — Brandon Yobo🇨🇩 (@bvandnn) September 17, 2019

The student witness attempts to ensure people the accident was not a hit and run as many have claimed.

It wasn’t a hit and run, I was there when it happened, the guy came back to help, left to move his car out of the road, then came back again to talk to the police, I’ll be surprised if he gets charge with a hit and run, it’s super sad tho and it was so scary — Brandon Yobo🇨🇩 (@bvandnn) September 17, 2019

N.C. A&T has confirmed this is not a matter for the University.

“…This is a Greensboro Police Department investigation as it happened on a city street,” said Tiffany Jones, Director of Media Relations.

However, an Aggie Alert was released to the N.C. A&T community hours later.

“An accident this morning on East Market Street on the south side of the university involving an A&T student pedestrian and an automobile remains under investigation, with east-bound traffic halted at Dudley Street. Please avoid the area through this morning, and be mindful of it if you are coming to campus from the downtown area.”

More on this story as it develops.