Aggie Dining offers weekly discounts and special events
“Flex” while using flex with the new Aggie Hour specials
September 17, 2019
N.C. A&T dining will be offering discounts every week at the student center during select hours called Aggie Hour.
Mondays: SubConnection is offering one dollar off salads and six-inch subs between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesdays: 1891 Bistro sliders with mac and cheese or fries are $6.99
Wednesdays: Aggie Wings offer 75 cent wings from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursdays: 1891 Bistro offer half-price starters with a purchase of any entree between 4 p.m. to p.m.
Friday: Aggie Wings offer half-price smoothies from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
N.C. A&T dining is also hosting two events this week.
Thursday, Sept. 19 will be a make your own cheeseburger bar from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20 starting from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., N.C. A&T dining will host a cooking class with an emphasis on being mindful about one’s consumption. You must sign up for the cooking class. Both events will be held at Williams Dining Hall.
For more information about these events, you can follow Aggie Dining on Twitter, Instagram or visit the website at www.ncatdining.com
