N.C. A&T to host “Love The Skin You’re In” speaker series

Photo+courtesy+of+N.C.+A%26T%27s+website.
Photo courtesy of N.C. A&T's website.

Victor Chiles, theSCENE Lead Reporter
September 19, 2019

N.C. A&T presents the Chancellor’s Speaker Series,  “Love The Skin You’re In,” with guest speakers Amber Riley, Laverne Cox and Shaun Ross. 

Moderated by Raushannah Johnson-Verwayne, the speaker’s series is said to “challenge, yet empower us all,” according to N.C. A&T’s Twitter page.

The panel will take place Oct. 3, 2019 in Harrison Auditorium at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now at the ticket office in Brown Hall. 