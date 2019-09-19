N.C. A&T to host “Love The Skin You’re In” speaker series
September 19, 2019
N.C. A&T presents the Chancellor’s Speaker Series, “Love The Skin You’re In,” with guest speakers Amber Riley, Laverne Cox and Shaun Ross.
Moderated by Raushannah Johnson-Verwayne, the speaker’s series is said to “challenge, yet empower us all,” according to N.C. A&T’s Twitter page.
The panel will take place Oct. 3, 2019 in Harrison Auditorium at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now at the ticket office in Brown Hall.
