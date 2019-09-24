Miss N.C. A&T receives well wishes during send-off showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A congratulatory send off was held for the 2019-2020 Miss N.C. A&T Diamond Mangrum as she prepares for the Miss National Black College Hall of Fame pageant.

During the showcase, Mangrum displayed her pageantry skills. She practiced for the oratory, talent and question and answer portions of the upcoming pageant.

The event also featured a special presentation for friends, family and members of SGA to express their support.

“We’re all so proud of you, knowing how much work you put in we know you’re going to do great this weekend and we’ll be in the audience cheering you on, ”said Kendall Rooks, junior class president.

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to sustain and grow HBCUs through alumni recognition, scholarships, training, technical assistance and programs, according to the NBCA website.

Set to host their 34th annual Hall of Fame from Sept. 25-29 in Atlanta, Ga. The weekend will include the Competition of Black College Queens, a NCAA sanctioned Golf Tournament, several workshops and the NBCA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The focus of the Competition of HBCU College Queens is to provide opportunities for young women attending the nation’s HBCUs and aid in preparation for the future, as well as gain self-awareness, self-confidence, individual pride, pride for their institution and a greater social awareness overall, according to the NBCA website.

The Competition of HBCU College Queens will feature Mangrum and several other HBCU queens vying for the title of Miss NBCA Hall of Fame. All Aggies are encouraged to send positivity and well wishes for Mangrum as she represents N.C. A&T at the pageant.

The HBCU queens will be judged based on an interview and oratory speech in order to be placed in the Top 10 highest scoring women. Thereafter, five women with the highest scores will be determined based on the talent segment. Finally, the overall winner will be determined based on oratory, evening wear, and the question and answer segment.

The winner for the 2019 Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame will become the official representative of the organization, while also given the honor of wearing distinguished regalia. The winner is also awarded a scholarship of $3,500.

After working hard and preparing for this opportunity Mangrum is excited to be able to head to Atlanta and participate in this event.