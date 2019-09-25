Office of Career Services to offer career fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Office of Career Services will be hosting the Career Awareness Fair Remix.

This event will take place in the Alumni Foundation Event Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

It is open to all currently enrolled degree-seeking N.C. A&T students and alumni seeking full-time, co-op or internship opportunities.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event will end at 3 p.m. Dress professionally and do not forget to bring your résumé.